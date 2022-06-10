Celebrating its 80th Anniversary

Colder's is sharing the rich history of the family-owned business in partnership with local celebrity, and one of Milwaukee's favorite storytellers, John McGivern, joins us. The entire eight-part video series has been released queuing nostalgic feelings for the family and greater Milwaukee area.

Henry H. Felker opened and grew his business from the back of a truck starting in 1942. The beginnings were humble, Henry left the family farm outside of Oshkosh to build a new life for his family. He sold and delivered freezers. 80 years later, Colder's has four large, iconic and convenient showrooms in Southeastern Wisconsin featuring the largest array of quality, name-brand Furniture, Appliances and Mattresses in the state.

The Felker brothers, their children and their children's children have joined the business as the decades have passed. Today, the Colder's family is proud to have furnished 100s of thousands of homes in Milwaukee for more than three generations. For more information, please visit www.colders.com