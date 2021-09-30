Celebrating Female Gamers!

While the traditional video games industry still remains male-dominated, nearly 60% of players on the Skillz mobile games platform are female. This platform is accessible to everyone and connects players in fair competition, with the chance to win world-class prizes in the games they love to play. Four-time Big Buck Hunter World Champion Sara Erlandson and Founder of Play Mechanix George Petro join us this morning to tell us more about the future of females in the gaming world.

For more information, visit skillz.com.