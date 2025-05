Executive Chef Brandon Nelson is with us again today to showcase some amazing eats and treats for this summer and for Father's Day! To a rich and creamy shrimp scampi to a plentiful buffet, Thunder Bay Grille has a lot to offer this summer. Don't miss out on the upcoming Father's Day Brunch on Saturday June 15th from 9 am to 3 pm and a special treat just for dads, free domestic beer!

For more information visit https://thunderbaygrille.com/