Celebrating & Advocating for Individuals with Disabilities

Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin helps advocate for accessibility options for individuals with disabilities, working towards improving the quality of life for this community. This nonprofit also helps individuals with disabilities tell their stories and spread much needed awareness for them. Joining us today to talk more about Ms. Wheelchair America and all the excellent work they do to help out individuals with disabilities is Rayquetta Lawrence, the current Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin.

For more information on Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin and how they're working to help out individuals with disabilities, please visit their Facebook page or send them an email directly to mswheelchairwisconsin@gmail.com. To donate in support of Rayquetta Lawrence, please visit her GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/ms-wheelchair-wisconsin-2024.