Caroline Schilberg, an avid Morning Blend viewer, is turning 90 years old today! With the help of her family, Molly is hosting a surprise interview with her to celebrate.

Since retiring, Caroline's been heavily involved with the Red Hat Society, she’s knitted caps for infants in the NICUs, she’s been an advocate for suicide prevention, and she's a fantastic baker. Caroline is busier post-retirement than ever before, but she never misses an episode of The Morning Blend.