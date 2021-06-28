Celebrating 90 Years of Beauty!

Merle Norman opened its doors in 1931, and they have continued to be a staple in the beauty industry for the past 90 years! To celebrate the 90th anniversary, Merle Norman is releasing a special package of the most popular, award-winning products. Erin Bubolz and Moira Wolf from Merle Norman join us today, and they will share all the products found in this incredible set!

This set is a $118 value, but it’s just $62.50 while supplies last. You can find Erin and Moira at the Merle Norman studio and salon in Brookfield Square. There are also locations in Hales Corner, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.