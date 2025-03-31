Celebrating 25 Years with a Spring Kickoff

LPGA Amateurs Chapter is the largest chapter in Wisconsin and the Midwest, with 314 members as of December 31, 2024. LPGA Amateurs is an inclusive group of women made up of over 15,500+ members of all golf abilities throughout 130+ global chapters. This year will mark 25 years for the LPGA and they are celebrating with a Spring Kickoff event on April 5 from 11 am to 3 pm at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

The best part of this is that members and non-members are welcome. The cost is $35 per person and includes lunch, giveaways, prizes and amazing speakers, including Past President of the Wisconsin PGA Rob. This is an amazing opportunity to meet new people, share golfing experiences and learn something new.

For more information visit https://chapters.lpgaamateurs.com/home/chapter/WIMI