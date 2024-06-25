Celebrating 25 Years of Creating Stylish Homes

Emily Ebben is back fromWarren Barnett. She is the Director of Design and they are celebrating 25 years in business. They help homeowners create stylish spaces in their homes. If you can dream it, they can help create it. They want you to be part of this milestone anniversary. Stop in to find something special, and take advantage of the biggest sale of the year! Our talented Interior Designers are here to help with any design dilemma, and fulfill your deepest wishes! To find out more about Warren Barnett and their interior design services visit the showroom!

13100 Watertown Plank Road

Elm Grove, WI 53122