Celebrating With A Chocolate Martini!

This month, Matty's Bar & Grill will celebrate 25 years in business. They are celebrating with us today by creating a chocolate martini using Leap Spirits. Leap Spirits is a Wisconsin owned company. They proudly distribute Leap Vodka. This award winning vodka is inspired by LeRoy Butler's end zone celebrations. He is part co-owner of the brand.

You will have to check out Matt's Bar & Grill for the delicious chocolate martini. They also have several fun holiday events including Gobble Guzzle pre-Thanksgiving day party, Thanksgiving day family dinner, breakfast with Santa, and an ugly sweater party on the eve of Christmas Eve.

Justin Chappelle and Matt Anderson join us to make Matty's Classic Chocolate Martini. For more information, please visit https://leapspirits.com