Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating With A Chocolate Martini!

Leap Spirits
This month, Leap Spirits is celebrating 25 years in business! They look forward to closing out the year with their annual holiday events. Don't miss their upcoming events: Gobble Guzzle pre-Thanksgiving day party, Thanksgiving day family dinner, breakfast with Santa, and an ugly sweater party on the eve of Christmas Eve. Justin Chappelle and Matt Anderson join us to make Matty's Classic Chocolate Martini. This is a classic original recipe from Matty's Bar &amp; Grille Inception 25 years ago, and will be featured as part of their Holiday drink menu. For more information, please visit https://leapspirits.com
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 12:38:04-05

This month, Matty's Bar & Grill will celebrate 25 years in business. They are celebrating with us today by creating a chocolate martini using Leap Spirits. Leap Spirits is a Wisconsin owned company. They proudly distribute Leap Vodka. This award winning vodka is inspired by LeRoy Butler's end zone celebrations. He is part co-owner of the brand.

You will have to check out Matt's Bar & Grill for the delicious chocolate martini. They also have several fun holiday events including Gobble Guzzle pre-Thanksgiving day party, Thanksgiving day family dinner, breakfast with Santa, and an ugly sweater party on the eve of Christmas Eve.

Justin Chappelle and Matt Anderson join us to make Matty's Classic Chocolate Martini. For more information, please visit https://leapspirits.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes