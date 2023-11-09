Celebrate Your Holidays

The holidays are the perfect time to spend time with your family, friends, and loved ones, and what better way to make this year more memorable than with a trip to The Pfister Hotel. With an event calendar filled with beautiful traditions, this hotel will certainly add a bit of elegance to your season.

David Caruso, Briana Greer, and Travis Martinez are here to talk about the incredible list of events they have lined up, as well as the food the hotel will be offering! The events are starting as early as November 23, with a Thanksgiving Bountiful Brunch! Located in the Grand Ballroom, it is the place to be if you want to treat your family to a delicious Thanksgiving meal out of the house. The next day, November 24th, there will also be the Annual Pfister Tree Lighting Ceremony! The lighting of the gorgeous lobby tree is a public event that people from around the community come to enjoy. With holiday treats and warm drinks, you'll definitely want to be there!

The Pfister Hotel will also being hosting Breakfast with Santa, Letters to Santa, and more fun events for all ages.

To get more information on The Pfister's Holiday Calendar, check out their website, thepfisterhotel.com.