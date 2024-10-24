Celebrate Without Breaking the Bank!

Celebrations can be expensive, the Celebration Center is here to make sure you can get the celebration you deserve without breaking the bank. Derek Dube, venue owner and weddings officiant, is here to discuss Micro Weddings!

The Celebration Center offers many different packages for couples to choose from starting at only $895.00 which includes the Venue, the Officiant, Rehearsal, Wedding Décor, Bridal suite, Decorated Arch, Chairs, and a Beautiful Written, Personalized Ceremony. They also have a full wedding package that includes all of the above in addition to a professional photographer, live musicians, hair and makeup for the bride, and a beautiful wedding cake!

As a special offer, The Celebration Center is now offering a complete wedding package to Morning Blend Viewers for just $3,000.

For more information please visit their website at www.celebrationcenterwi.com or give them a call at 844-836-8348