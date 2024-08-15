Celebrate Wellness Month this August with Spa, Skincare and More!

August is

. Beth Frost of Merle Norman tells us that you can truly invest in your wellness with a soothing spa facial and take-home products to enhance your results. Clean out expired makeup, choose eco-friendly products, and protect your skin from the sun. Prioritize self-care with our skincare products for a healthy routine that benefits you and others.

Merle Norman is an American cosmetics brand that opened its first studio in 1931. Founder Merle Nethercutt Norman, a natural entrepreneur with a passion for skincare and empowering other women amid the Great Depression, launched this beauty franchise system that is still strong today. This brand is family owned and operated by Merle Norman's great nephew, Jack Nethercutt and his family. Merle Norman's first 3 products, Cleansing, Miracol and Powder Base are still in the line today and loved by many generations of women who credit Merle Norman for their flawless complexions.

Merle Norman is a legacy brand that was founded on basic principles including empowering women to be independent through the studio model system. You can experience the Merle Norman difference with one of their free “try before you buy” services, such as their express facials, foundation checks and mini-makeup lessons. Here today to talk more about Merle Norman and their phenomenal products is Vicki Bressler, Owner of Merle Norman Grafton.

For more information on Merle Norman and its empowering history please visit their website at www.merlenorman.com or give them a call at 800-788-1191.

