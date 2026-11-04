Celebrate the Season with a Heartwarming Tale of Love and Generosity

The holiday season gets a heartfelt musical celebration as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of A Gift of the Magi, running November 13 through December 6 at the Broadway Theatre Center Studio Theatre. Based on O. Henry’s beloved classic story, this original musical by local artists James DeVita and Tony Award-nominated composer Josh Schmidt follows newlyweds Della and Jim as they search for the perfect gifts for one another despite having very little to spend. Featuring a beautiful live violin and cello score, the intimate production brings turn-of-the-century New York City to life through three actors and two musicians in a moving story of love, sacrifice, and generosity. Audiences of all ages will discover why this cherished tale remains a holiday favorite more than a century after it was first written.

Tickets are available now at A GIFT OF THE MAGI | MCT, and theatergoers can save 20% on performances through November 29 with promo code OHENRY.