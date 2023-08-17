Watch Now
Celebrate The End of Summer with A Milwaukee Favorite

Harley-Davidson Museum and MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
Harley-Davidson wants you to join them for an end of summer celebration! Bill Davidson is here. He is the VP of the H-D Museum. He is here to talk about all the festivities! An end-of-the-season sale for the H-D® Factory Outlet and live music from Screamin’ Cucumbers will kick off the festivities at Bike Night on Thursday, August 31. From there, we've curated a lineup of events that cater to everyone – from moto enthusiasts to families and more. We’ll have free live music daily, concessions and a pig roast from MOTOR® Bar &amp; Restaurant, model year ‘23 motorcycle demos and tattoo artists. You can also check out our new “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” exhibit, along with Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races and Division BMX Stunt Shows. We can't wait to close out the summer with you! The H-D Museum is celebrating its 15th Anniversary. They are selling $15 dollar 4 packs of tickets on line. These specially priced tickets can only be used on the 15th of the month September through December. Visit H-DMuseum.com to plan your visit and purchase tickets. (tickets cannot be purchased in person for this special offer) MOTOR will be offering our pig roast on Saturday, September 2 plus concessions from our MOTOR tent such as BBQ Pork and Brisket all weekend long. Join the pancake breakfast from 8-10AM outside of MOTOR before the Big Unit’s Fisher House Poker Run Ride.
