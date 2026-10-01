Celebrate The Carpenters with Marcus Performing Arts Center

Marcus Performing Arts Center presents The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration. Christina Helene Braa as Karen Carpenter and Kevin Lausche as Richard Carpenter join us to promote their upcoming show.

The Live Show will be performing at Uihlein Hall on Sunday October 4th, 2026 at 7:00 P.M. Fans are encouraged to sing along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again.

To get your tickets visit Marcuscenter.org or call our box office at (414) 273-7206 to purchase tickets today! Use code TMJ25 when selecting your seats to receive a discount of 25%.