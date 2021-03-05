Menu

Celebrate the Best Spring Fashions and Have a Mimosa Too!

Faye's Boutiques has a grand new location
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 11:28:39-05

What's better than mimosas? A grand opening featuring all the best styles spring has to offer! Faye's Brookfield location has moved to a new home, and that means it's time to celebrate. Faye Wetzel is joined by some fashion icons to show off the latest in spring fashion and the new store, and you have to see it to believe it!

Stop into Faye's NEW Brookfield location at Sendik's Towne Square (next to Neroli Salon) or the Mequon location to grab a mimosa, and your next favorite outfit!

To shop online or learn more about the glamorous fashion awaiting you in store visit fayes123.com.

