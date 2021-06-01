Watch
Celebrate PRIDE Month with a Mobile Game!

Zynga’s “High Heels!” is Teaming Up with Designer Kenneth Cole
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:16:25-04

June is PRIDE month, and you can celebrate with a new mobile game that raises awareness of LGBTQ+ causes. American Designer Kenneth Cole is teaming up with Zynga to transform the popular mobile game, “High Heels!” For the first two weeks of June, gamers can play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in pieces from the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection. Also, advertising in the game featuring Kenneth Cole’s PRIDE collection will be donated by Zynga to help raise money for mental health resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

You can download "High Heels!" from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit zynga.com.

