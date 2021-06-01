Celebrate PRIDE Month with a Mobile Game!

June is PRIDE month, and you can celebrate with a new mobile game that raises awareness of LGBTQ+ causes. American Designer Kenneth Cole is teaming up with Zynga to transform the popular mobile game, “High Heels!” For the first two weeks of June, gamers can play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in pieces from the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection. Also, advertising in the game featuring Kenneth Cole’s PRIDE collection will be donated by Zynga to help raise money for mental health resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

You can download "High Heels!" from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit zynga.com.