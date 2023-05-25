Watch Now
Celebrate National Wine Day

The Bartolotta Restaurants
Chris Wolf from The Bartolotta Restaurants join us today to tell us about the unique wine program at Bacchus. Bacchus is A Bartolotta Restaurant that offers a program that gives wine tastings and wine pairings. This program is featured during National Wine Day and what better way to celebrate? On June 7, Bacchus will host a Martinelli Wine Dinner, serving five pairings to accompany a five-course menu. For more information and to purchase tickets to this event, visit online at Bacchus Milwaukee.
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 11:25:40-04

