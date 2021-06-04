Since the cheese capital of the world is located in Wisconsin, it’s only fitting to celebrate National Cheese Day! Here to help us celebrate is President and General Manager of Crystal Farms, Roxanne Bernstein. Roxanne will discuss the “For Farm and Family” campaign, which highlights the Midwestern dairy farmers that make Crystal Farms cheese so fantastic! Also, Molly will participate in a blind taste test to evaluate her cheese-tasting skills.

Crystal Farms has patterned with Ibotta to offer cheese fans a “free-bate” on packs of shredded cheese. If you download the free Ibotta app and upload a photo of your Crystal Farms purchase receipt, you will receive cash back directly.

For more cheesy inspiration and to find a store near you, visit crystalfarmscheese.com.