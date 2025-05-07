Celebrate Mother’s Day with Style

Trying to find the perfect gift for those special women this year? Look no further because SHOP has all the right gifts for moms, grandmas, aunts, and more! SHOP offers a curated mix of fashion-forward pieces, elevated basics, and locally made gifts tailored to women.

For Mother’s Day week, SHOP is hosting a shopping event with promotions, pop-up from local makers, and a raffle to win a complimentary family photo shoot with Gloss Photography. It’s the perfect way to treat the women you love including yourself!

Special Offer

When: May 7–11

What: Buy 1 piece of jewelry, get 20% off 1 non-jewelry item. Buy 2 pieces, get 20% off 2 non-jewelry items and so on.

For every $100 spent customers receive a raffle entry to win a complimentary family photo shoot with Gloss Photography

Visit their website for more fashionable gifts SHOP