Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Season With A Hotel Experience!

at Saint Kate— The Arts Hotel
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:20:58-05

Saint Kate is THE place to celebrate love this Valentine’s season with so much to do, decadent dining, and arts, all located in the heart of downtown! Enjoy an exclusive dinner in The Dark Room inside Saint Kate. A custom five-course, prix fixe menu with wine pairings has been prepared to help you celebrate with the one you love. Retreat to Saint Kate with your Valentine to experience an intimate couple’s getaway! Or grab the girls and make a night of it! Event Planner David Caruso takes us through the lineup of events.

Learn more at www.saintkatearts.com/valentines

