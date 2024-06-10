Celebrate June Dairy Month With This Wisconsin Dairy Farm!

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin! Schaal Dairy Farms in Burlington Wisconsin is thrilled to provide your family with a local, trusted source for dairy.

Tiffany Ogle talks with Brian and Renee Schaal about their dairy operations! Brian is a third-generation farmer who has been involved full-time since 2002. As the owner, he farms with his wife Renee, kids, and employees. His favorite part of dairy farming is working and learning from other farmers. The farm ships its milk to Foremost Farms, which turns it into cheese and butter. They employ sustainability practices like no-till, cover crops, and crop rotation, and are part of the Racine County Watershed. Brian and Renee are active in the community and various agriculture groups. Raising their children on the farm, they instill values of responsibility, commitment, and teamwork.

Make sure to shop the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy Badge to know your product is coming from Wisconsin https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month

For more info about Schaal Dairy Farm's breakfast and more visit:

https://www.racinecobreakfast.com/2024-breakfast.html