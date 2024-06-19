Celebrate June Dairy Month With Airy Point Farms!

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin! .

Airy Point Farms in Saint Cloud, Wisconsin, is run by Derek and Nicole Sippel. Derek, a fifth generation dairy and crop farmer, and Nicole, a Certified Veterinary Nurse, met at the University of Wisconsin - Madison and settled near Derek's home farm. Sustainability is key to Airy Point Farms, as they provide lots of quality diary for the country.

On top of dairy, they grow giant pumpkins and sunflowers, providing local flowers and pumpkins for events.In 2020, the Sippels expanded their offerings to include bouquets and produce, further serving their community. Through their hard work and dedication, Airy Point Farms has become a cherished local resource!

Visit their website today! https://www.airypointfarms.com/our-story

Make sure to shop the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy Badge to know your product is coming from Wisconsin https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month