Celebrate Easter and Spring

On Saturday March 23, all are invited to the first event of the season at Shady Lane Greenhouse. Retail manager, Heidi Hornung invites you and your family to celebrate the Easter season and the beginning of Spring. The Easter Bunny is the guest of honor from 11-2. The Bunny is available for photo opportunities with children and adults. Children’s activities will start at 10 and end around 3. Activities of course include planting a little spring pot to grow at home. Train painting is always a hit. This year all children will get an egg to decorate and then the engineers will place them on the train, and the eggs will take a spin on the largest indoor g-scale model railroad in the Midwest. Eggs are for children to then take home.

Besides children’s activities there are the sights of spring to take in at Shady Lane. Pansies are the prettiest of all spring flowers. Their faces are happy and colorful and add color to any outside location. Easter lilies, a symbol of the season, will also be ready for purchase.

Shady Lane Greenhouse

W172 N7388 Shady Lane Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

262-251-1660