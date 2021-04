Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, so today we are preparing you with fun ways for you and your kids to celebrate next week! Joining us with some great everyday habits you can teach your children, as well as fun craft and activity ideas, is Rebecca Michelsen from Penfield Children's Center.

For more ideas about celebrating Earth Day and green living with kids, visit our Kohl’s Building Blocks web site at PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.