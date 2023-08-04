Celebrate 36 Years at the Bristol Renaissance Faire

From the Bristol Renaissance Faire, Mistress Victoria (Katie Kowbel) joins us to discuss the exciting things coming this weekend! Mistress Victoria is a member of the Traynd Bande and she will share her role, responsibilities, and what daily life is like for her in Bristol. The special theme this weekend is Pirate Weekend which will have a costume contest with the winners getting tickets to return this season! The Traynd Band will give demos and interactive experiences, the Nobles' Glad has costume lectures, and vendors will do demos of their crafts. Additionally, the Queen's College is offering classes and lectures ranging from 15 minutes to an hour with many of them being free of charge! Get your tickets online at Renfair or visit a participating Menards for discounted prices!