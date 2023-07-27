Cedarburg Art Museum Celebrates 10 Years

Executive Director Heather Wenthold from the Cedarburg Art Museum joins us today to talk about the museum's history as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

The Cedarburg Art Museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and exhibiting the art of Wisconsin, with a special emphasis on Cedarburg and its surrounding areas. Its vision is to be a preferred destination that celebrates creative expression in a historic and inclusive environment, inspiring future talent and fostering a rich, cultural community. It invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Wisconsin art, where history and creativity intersect in a captivating display of artistic excellence. The museum is thrilled to be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall and is so excited to showcase upcoming events that will allow the community to celebrate with the museum!

To learn more about the museum visit the website at Cedarburg Art Museum.org