Cater and Host Your Next Event with The Machine Shed

Mitchell Boville, executive chef of The Machine Shed, visits us in the studio today to talk about catering and event options available at the restaurant. He also comes bearing our favorite types of gifts:

Apple Glazed Salmon- A 7oz filet of salmon baked in the oven with our smoker seasoning and topped with our bourbon apple glaze paired with our wild rice and a zucchini vegetable medley.

Stuffed Pork Loin- Pork loin stuffed with our homemade line sage dressing topped with pork graving and served with mashed potatoes and our zucchini medley.

The Machine Shed is also featuring pork month the entirety of October. Each week of the month they have new pork entrees, appetizers and desserts. For more information about catering or hosting events visit Machine Shed | Dedicated To The American Farmer.