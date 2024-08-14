Catching Up with Brian Gotter

After 26 years working in broadcast news and 16 years with TMJ4 News, Brian Gotter made the decision to retire from television in 2022 and take on a new role as a Sales Representative at Siding Unlimited. Gotter has proudly served the Milwaukee area for many years in weather and is now working to serve the area by providing assistance for siding needs.

For a limited time, Siding Unlimited is offering a free consultation and honest price guarantee when you schedule with them. Their commitment to honesty means that they only install the best products and ensure they are installed properly to meet your needs and exceed your expectation. Joining us today to talk more about Brian Gotter's transition to Siding Unlimited is Eric Brown, Owner of Siding Unlimited, and the man himself Brian Gotter, Sales Representative at Siding Unlimited.

For more information on Siding Unlimited and to schedule your free consultation, please visit their website at www.sidingunlimited.com or give them a call at 262-364-6642.