Catch Up with Days of Our Lives Fan Favorites

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiers on Peacock July 11, with episodes dropping daily until July 15. Years after Bo's tragic on-screen death in 2015, fans will get to see their beloved Bo and Hope together again in Peacock's Beyond Salem! Days of Our Lives celebrated its 56th anniversary this past November! Making it the longest running drama series in NBC's history. Steve Burton and Diedre Hall joins us to discuss the new episodes.