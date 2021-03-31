Catch the Burn in the Hall of Flame

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments is a countdown of Comedy Central Roasts' "best burns" culminating in the hottest moment in franchise history hosted by legendary roaster and comedian Nikki Glaser. The brand new, weeklong event will feature comedians, actors, commentators and pop culture historians reviewing the most scorching barbs given to past iconic roastees including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, the late great Joan Rivers and more.

Today we are joined by one of the participants of the event – stand-up comedian and writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Josh Johnson.

Catch the burn on Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments a special one week event starting Monday, March 29th 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.