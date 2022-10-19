Cat Hoarding Case in Brookfield

At the Elmbrook Humane Society, there is over 200 volunteers, the shelter cares for approximately 2,000 animals annually and is able to offer valuable educational programs onsite to the community.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Elmbrook Humane Society staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence in Brookfield. The team worked to remove 43 cats from the property on their first visit and over that weekend 3 of those cats that were rescued gave birth to 10 kittens. The staff went back to retrieve a total of 12 more cats. In total they took in 65 cats and kittens.

The Elmbrook Humane Society is asking for the public's assistance to help cover the extra expenses incurred by this hoarding case. Please visit their Amazon Wishlist to purchase canned cat food by clicking here. If you are considering fostering, please visit https://ebhs.org/foster/

