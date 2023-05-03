Mel Kleverova Zilliox and Kristin Simmons from Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE are here today to tell us about the shelter's three pillars: cat care, people care and community care. Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE is a FEAR FREE shelter, focused on recognizing fear, anxiety, stress and frustration in both cats and dogs, teaching us how to better support these animals. The shelter focuses on cat care with adoption and foster services, people care through certified behaviorists and community care with their Community Pantry offering pet supplies to families in need. For more information, visit online at Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE.

