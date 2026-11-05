Cash In on Holiday Shopping: National Cash Back Day Returns

Holiday shopping season is underway, and RetailMeNot is helping shoppers make their budgets go further. Shopping expert Elizabeth Moore shares how National Cash Back Day, running November 5–7, can help consumers earn cash back while checking gifts off their lists.

Shoppers can explore limited-time cash back offers from participating brands and look for opportunities to combine savings for even more value. Whether you’re shopping early for the holidays, searching for gifts or planning a purchase for yourself, the event offers another way to make seasonal spending work harder.

Explore live deals and exclusive National Cash Back Day offers at RetailMeNot Cash Back or through the RetailMeNot Rewards app.