Case IH is a proud supporter of the Wisconsin State Fair, sponsoring the Case IH Coliseum which is the main show ring at the fair and features judging events for cattle and horses. It’s also the location for industry events such as Dairyland Youth Celebration. Nate Weinkauf tells us more about Case IH and the activities happening inside the Case IH Coliseum at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

