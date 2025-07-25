Carving Connections: The Art of the Woodworkers Guild

Ron Pederson and Tammy O'Connell join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild and how you can get involved.

The WWG has been around since the 1980s, but is enjoying a healthy membership and has a lot to offer members and the community. It’s easy to join, no wait list, full shop, no monthly fees.

The Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild meets monthly (except August) on the 1st Thursday of the month, 6-8:30 pm, in the lower level of the Woodcraft Store, 14115 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 5315.

For more information, visit Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild

