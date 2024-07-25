Carole's Summer Thrillers - Part 2

Carole Barrowman joins us today for part 2 of her summer thrillers. In case you missed it, the first part can be found here: Part 1. Carole is a retired English professor at Alverno College, author of Hollow Earth series and book reviewer.

The Hollywood Assistant by May Cobb (Berkley)

Cassidy Foster leaves her job in Austin, Texas, and accepts a position as an assistant to a director and his actor wife. Cassidy loves everything about the job. It fits her slightly broken sensibilities. This is a sexy suspenseful thriller, a perfect summer read.

Broiler by Eli Cranor (Soho Press)

This book reminds me of the film, Raising Arizona. Someone does a dumb thing and it cascades into a waterfall of really dumb things. Edwin works at a chicken processing plant in Arkansas. His life is going nowhere. He’s the one who starts the tide of dark and dumb things. I loved this book. Like Raising Arizona, it would make an awesome film.

Sounds Like A Plan by Pamela Samuels Young and Dwayne Alexander Smith (Atria)

Remember the TV show Moonlighting? Set in LA, this reads like contemporary version with two super attractive, strong-willed main characters investigating the same case. This fizzy romcom mystery is full of witty he said/she said banter, lots of sexual tension, and a political conspiracy at its core.