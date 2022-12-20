Carole Barrowman joins us to share Carole's Christmas Picture Book Tradition. Carole is an English professor at Alverno College. She is also an author of young adult and middle grade novels. She frequently contributes to both the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel & Minneapolis Star Tribune.

She talks about the Iceland's National Holiday Book Tradition and she started her tradition about 34 years ago. The four Christmas favorites she shares are:

- Murray Christmas by E.G. Keller

- A Very Mercy Christmas by Katie DiCamillo and Chris Van Dusen

- Auntie Claus by Elise Primavera

- A Small Miracle by Peter Collington

For more information, visit her on Facebook.

