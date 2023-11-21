Carole Barrowman is Thankful for...

Everyone has something that they are thankful for, and for Carole Barrowman, it's books! The author, professor, and reviewers is on the show today to share all the amazing stories that have impacted her, and they could even make a great holiday gift as well!

1. Possession by AS Byatt (Random House)

- A regularly reread novel, this is a multi-layered love story following two young academics in English researching two Victorian poets.

2. Ashes and Stones by Allyson Shaw (Sceptre)

-An engaging cross between a geographical travel journal of Scotland, and a history of 17th century witch hunts.

3. Glory Be by Danielle Arceneaux (Pegasus)

-Glory Broussard is a Black woman living in the Louisiana bayou who is trying to solve the possible murder of her friend. It's charming, funny, and entertaining.