Caring from the Start: Building a Strong Foundation for Lifelong Health

Prenatal Care Resource Coordinator, Maijer Lee, and Ebony Ssali join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the connection between maternal health, prenatal care, and early childhood well-being.

The initiative underscores the importance of routine pediatric well-checks in building the foundation for lifelong health. Expectant parents, families, and healthcare professionals will come together to discuss how health decisions made during pregnancy and in the early years of a child’s life profoundly influence long-term outcomes. Through shared experiences and expert insights, this event will highlight the critical role that both maternal and pediatric care play in shaping a child’s physical development, mental health, and overall well-being.

For more information or to register online, visit Outreach Community Health Centers