Caring For Ourselves During The Lingering Pandemic

UW All of Us
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:39:18-05

Our lingering pandemic continues to bring into immediate focus our individual and collective health, tasking us to find answers to an essential question: how do we more effectively care for ourselves and each other in this rapidly changing public health landscape? And how do we positively transform medical care for the long-term? This is precisely why our friends and the All of Us Research Program are continuing their quest to enroll at least one million people into the nation’s largest and most diverse health database. UW All of Us Milwaukee assistant director, Dr. Bashir Easter, and program manager, Mirtha Sosa-Pacheco discuss how we can more effectively take care of ourselves and each other in this rapidly changing public health landscape and how do we positively transform medical care for the long-term.

