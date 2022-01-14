Caring For Ourselves During The Lingering Pandemic

Our lingering pandemic continues to bring into immediate focus our individual and collective health, tasking us to find answers to an essential question: how do we more effectively care for ourselves and each other in this rapidly changing public health landscape? And how do we positively transform medical care for the long-term? This is precisely why our friends and the All of Us Research Program are continuing their quest to enroll at least one million people into the nation’s largest and most diverse health database. UW All of Us Milwaukee assistant director, Dr. Bashir Easter, and program manager, Mirtha Sosa-Pacheco discuss how we can more effectively take care of ourselves and each other in this rapidly changing public health landscape and how do we positively transform medical care for the long-term.

To get involved with Men’s Night, call UW All of Us Milwaukee at (414) 219-3810, Option 1 or email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu



To learn more about the All of Us Research program, go to Join-All-Of-Us-Dot-Org. https://www.joinallofus.org/



Visit https://allofus.wisc.edu/about/ to learn more about our UW efforts in the community.



You can also keep up with us on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AllofUsMKE