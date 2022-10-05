Caring For At-Risk Pets

Lucky Mutts Rescue is a non-profit, foster based organization dedicated to saving dogs that are at risk of euthanasia due to abuse and neglect, overcrowding in shelters, and owner surrenders. They pride themselves in finding wonderful homes for dogs who would not have had a chance to live a full and happy life. While in their care, their dogs are placed in foster homes who allow them to decompress, and work on skills to prepare them for adoption. Lindsey Phenis joins us with puppy Spudette from their shelter.

