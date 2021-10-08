Watch
Carefully Curated Gifts from Wisconsin Makers

At Locally Inspired
Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 11:28:27-04

It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping! It can be difficult to find meaningful and unique gifts for everyone on your list, but Locally Inspired can be your one stop and shop. This gift shop is hosting a Holiday Makers Market with over 10 local makers on November 13 from 11 AM – 3 PM. Owner Kelly Brown joins us this morning to share more details about this “shop-tacular” event.

You can visit locallyinspiredWI.com to download a 2021 Holiday Gift Set Catalog! For Morning Blend viewers, you can get $5 off a $25 purchase with code: morningblend by October 31.

