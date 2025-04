Lake Area Free Clinic has served as a medical and dental home for adult residents of the Waukesha County since 2001. In 2024, LAFC had its 100,000th patient visit. Their mission is to serve low income residents and those who are not able to afford health insurance get the medical or dental care they need without dealing with hefty bills or complications dealing with their health. In 2024, LAFC had its 100,000th patient visit

For more information visit https://www.lakeareafreeclinic.org/