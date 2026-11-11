Care That Connects: Helping Veterans Find Mental Health Support Sooner

For many veterans, asking for mental health support can feel overwhelming. Early Alert, founded by psychologist Dr. Eran Magen, is designed to make that first step easier.

The free program checks in with veterans each week by text about areas such as sleep, mental wellness, relationships and financial challenges. When someone indicates they need additional support, a live counselor can help connect them with nearby resources.

Dr. Magen will discuss the unique challenges veterans may face, warning signs loved ones should take seriously and practical ways families and friends can offer support. He’ll also explain how Early Alert works and how veterans can enroll at no cost.

Veterans can learn more and sign up free at Early Alert.