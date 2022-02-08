Watch
Care For Yourself This Valentine's Day!

with Amber Swenor
Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:22:28-05

Let’s talk about love.. SELF love! With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a lot of focus is on what you can do for your loved ones, but it’s also important to check in on how you are caring for yourself! Self love doesn’t mean being full of yourself, it’s about embracing your authenticity and caring about yourself while also caring for others. Our resident life and business strategist, Amber Swenor joins us to talk about why self love is so important.

Amber has a new book called Unleashed: A been there rocked that guide to radical authenticity in life and business coming out in April! Go to www.SoulSeedStrategy.com/unleashed to hop on the pre-order list!

