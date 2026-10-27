Care Connects Us: Helping Family Caregivers Feel Seen and Supported

Caregiving can happen unexpectedly, whether supporting an aging parent, a child with complex needs, a spouse with a chronic condition, or a veteran. As National Family Caregivers Month approaches, Caregiver Action Network is putting those experiences at the center of the conversation.

CEO Marvell Adams Jr. shares how the Care Connects Us campaign aims to remind family caregivers that they aren’t alone. From navigating healthcare and financial pressures to finding trustworthy information, caregivers often face challenges while balancing work, family, and everyday responsibilities.

Caregiver Action Network connects families with practical resources, information, and support to help make the caregiving journey easier to navigate.

Find resources and learn more at National Family Caregivers Month.