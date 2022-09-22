Car Theft: How To Prevent It

Nearly Half a Million Vehicles Stolen In First 6 Months of 2022, according to NBC. There is a new warning for anyone who owns or leases an automobile. Thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters as well as car jackings are continuing to rise. Joining us to discuss the findings and what people can do to protect themselves from these types of thefts is the president and CEO for the National Insurance Crime Bureau David Glawe tells us what we need to know.