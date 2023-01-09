Capturing Your Family's Stories

Toomas Mitt and Denise Schamens joins us from The Stories Project. They find people who are older (moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas), videotape a casual conversation with them to record them telling their life stories. Then they make this available to them and their families so future generations can learn about them and hear the story of their family. They get to see these stories told, in the words and faces of the people who lived them. These treasures are preserved and available even after the storyteller is long gone.

The non-profit also edit the stories down to about 30-40 minutes and with permission and publishes them on their website. This is just as important, as these stories are an important part of our culture.

If you want to support The Stories Project, visit our website and click on the “Help The Cause” button. Or call at 414-616-3744.

The Stories Project is a 501c3 non-profit and relies on donations to operate and grow.

