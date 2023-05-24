Laura Holterman from Canine Cupids is here today with Sylvie! Sylvie is an eight-year-old pit bull terrier mix, and she is available for adoption. Canine Cupids is a non-profit, foster home-based dog rescue, ran entirely by volunteers. Their mission is to protect and improve the lives of the homeless, neglected, and exceptional needs dogs in Milwaukee and neighboring areas, and to place them in permanent and loving homes. They rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors and breeds, including the medically needy. The organization has a soft spot for the underdog! For more information, visit online at Canine Cupids.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local

Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

